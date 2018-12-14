Serial robber luring victims becoming increasingly violent, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police said a serial robber is on the run and they’re worried he is becoming increasingly violent.
The man has targeted several delivery drivers and even broke into an elderly woman’s home, according to officers.
Gwinnett County police released a sketch of the man on Friday.
Channel 2’s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas spoke with one of the victims, who owns a Chinese restaurant.
TRENDING STORIES:
- DeKalb officer killed in the line of duty ID'd as 24-year-old
- Student attacked with knife outside girls' bathroom at Atlanta high school
- As probe closes in, President Trump distances himself from Michael Cohen
Police believe he was the first victim in a series of robberies the Wellington Hills area just off Highway 78.
“It was just like a regular delivery,” he told Thomas.
The man said the robber then showed a gun and demanded his phone, wallet and keys.
Why police believe the robber is escalating and the odd thing he allegedly said after forcing his way into an elderly woman’s house, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}