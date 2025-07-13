Crews working on Alpharetta roundabout this week, big detours coming

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Beginning Monday, crews will be doing construction on a roundabout in Alpharetta and is expected to cause traffic delays for Alpharetta and Milton residents.

Starting June 23, work began in and around both Mayfield and Bethany Roads on a drainage-related project at the roundabout at that intersection.

Beginning Monday, July 14, Mayfield Road (between Freemanville and Providence roads) and Bethany Road (between Mayfield and Providence roads) will be shut down.

Officials anticipate those roads will reopen on Sunday, July 20, weather permitting.

People who live in the area will still be able to get to their homes, but everyone else must take detours involving Milton’s Freemanville Road, Providence Road, and Charlotte Drive, as well as Canton Street, Milton Avenue, Mid Broadwell Road, and Mayfield Road in Alpharetta.

Crews will demolish the central truck apron and landscape island at the roundabout so that an underground stormwater detention system can be installed.

Once that is completed, the truck apron and landscape island will be rebuilt, and the surrounding pavement will be redone.

