City of Milton offers AEDs on loan to events in the city

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton has launched a new program that loans out Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) for use during events in the city.

An AED can be a crucial tool to help someone suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest.

For every minute a person suffering such a medical emergency goes unaided, their chance of survival drops between 7% and 10%.

The City of Milton Fire Department will loan an AED for events like family reunions, weddings, sporting events, church gatherings, and more.

If you’re interested in applying to borrow an AED, visit www.miltonga.gov/AEDLibrary and fill out the form. You can send any questions to AEDlibrary@miltonga.gov.

