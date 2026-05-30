Spalding man faces charges in nearly four-decade-old cold case

HUDSON COUNTY, N.J. — A metro Atlanta man has been arrested and charged in connection with a 1989 homicide in New Jersey, according to officials.

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The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey announced that Joseph Quiros-Soto,62, of Griffin, was charged with murder and murder during the commission of a burglary in the death of Mauricio Cuadra.

Authorities said Quiros-Soto was arrested at his Griffin home on Wednesday by the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office. He remains in custody in Georgia pending extradition to New Jersey.

The charges stem from a deadly shooting that occurred on Aug. 9, 1989, in Bayonne, N.J.

According to investigators, Bayonne police responded to a report of a home invasion and shooting at an apartment on Avenue C. Officers found 48-year-old Mauricio Cuadra suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

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Investigators said Cuadra was shot by an unidentified man who entered the home during the home invasion.

Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello credited members of the prosecutor’s Homicide Unit, the Locust Grove Police Department and the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office with assisting in the investigation and arrest.

Officials have not released additional details about what led investigators to identify Quiros-Soto as a suspect nearly 37 years after the killing.

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