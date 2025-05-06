City leaders shutting down Roswell motel where teens rescued from alleged sex trafficking

ROSWELL, Ga. — The motel where a pair of teenage sisters were rescued from alleged sex trafficking is being shut down.

Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson announced the closure during a Tuesday news conference.

The mayor says the Economy Hotel on Old Dogwood Road is being shut down because of “extensive life safety violations” combined with criminal activity at the motel over the last several years.

He said the motel had unsafe structures, fire alarms that weren’t working, blocked emergency exits and exposed wiring.

Several people use the motel as temporary housing, so the motel is not being shut down immediately. It will officially close on Saturday.

Wilson says that the city will provide support and relocation assistance to those who will have to leave the motel.

Earlier this month, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was the first to tell you about two sisters under the age of 16 who police believed were trafficking victims being rescued by police.

Six people, including motel employees, were arrested and charged in the investigation.

“In my community, we don’t ignore it, and we’re going to eradicate it,” Wilson told Seiden after the arrests were made. “If you’re a business and you participated, a real estate owner, and you’re participating in it, we’re going to shut you down.”

