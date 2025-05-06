Woman went to her grandmother’s funeral, but she says that’s not who was in the casket

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is filing a lawsuit against a DeKalb County funeral home after she says someone else was in her grandmother’s casket at her funeral.

According to a lawsuit filed in DeKalb County State Court, Marva Lynch handled the final arrangements for her grandmother, Lucy Johnson, in July 2023.

Lynch says she provided Donald Trimble Mortuary with clothes and a wig for her grandmother.

But the lawsuit says that Lynch was told after the funeral that the person inside the casket during the service was not her grandmother.

It goes on to say that Lynch did look at the body before the service, but because of “previous trauma from her mother’s death,” she didn’t look closely at the body.

She also requested that the casket be closed, so no one else examined the body, the lawsuit states.

The civil lawsuit accuses Donald Trimble Mortuary of negligence, mishandling human remains and breach of contract. It calls for a jury trial and monetary damages for funeral costs and emotional distress.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Donald Trimble Mortuary for a statement. They have not yet responded to a request for comment.

