0 Police shoot and kill knife-wielding man at apartment complex

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Sandy Springs police said their none of their officers were injured when a man armed with a knife charged at them.

Sgt. Sam Worsham said officers were called to 120 Northwood Drive around 6:15 a.m. to a report of a man armed with a large kitchen knife threatening suicide. When the officers arrived, Worsham said the man approached them, and after ignoring their calls to stop and put down the knife, they were forced to open fire.

"They gave him commands to drop the knife. He didn't listen, continued to come at them in an aggressive manner. Officers were forced to open fire," Worsham explained.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Worsham said the man had a history of some "mental issues," as well as drug and alcohol abuse.

“We get a lot of these calls. They don't typically work out this way, but you always have to plan for the unexpected,” Worsham said. "Every day you never know what you're gonna come upon. You never know what kind of call is gonna turn or escalate."

Northwood Drive was shut down due to the investigation.

Kamani Priddie told Channel 2's Mike Petchenik he was coming out of his apartment when he saw police drive up.

"All I heard was gunshots, four gunshots," he said. Before the shooting, he said he could hear the man screaming.

"I heard the guy arguing. We saw him. We saw him," he said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. This is the 24th officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2019.

