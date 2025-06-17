Boil water advisory issued for part of north Fulton County after water main break

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of north Fulton County after a water main break on Monday evening.

Officials say a construction crew caused the 24-inch break at Morris Road and Lathene Drive on Monday. Water is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

When water service is restored, those living in the area are being urged to boil their water before using it.

Fulton County officials say the affected area includes everyone in a quarter-mile radius of the neighborhood.

“The boil water advisory area is confined to the general area of Morris Rd, south of Lathene Dr. to Deerfield Ave and north of Lathene Dr. to Flamingo Rd.,” they wrote.

