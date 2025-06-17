2-year-old dies after being hit by car in GA Walmart parking lot, police say

HINESVILLE, Ga. — Police in Georgia are investigating a pedestrian accident that left a young child dead.

Friday afternoon, Hinesville police were called to investigate an accident that happened in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Walmart East.

Officers said a two-year-old was involved in the incident.

The child was taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The child’s identity was not released. Police did not say if anyone was arrested or facing charges.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family and all those involved during this incredibly difficult time," the Hinesville Police Department said.

No other details were shared regarding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

