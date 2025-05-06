Alpharetta City Council votes to renew youth football league’s contract

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A youth football league that has served the Alpharetta community for nearly 50 years will continue operating at North Park following a unanimous vote Monday night by the Alpharetta City Council.

The council voted to renew its relationship with the North Atlanta Football League (NAFL) after months of uncertainty regarding the league’s compliance with city requirements.

At issue was a clause in the city’s agreement requiring that at least 50% of the NAFL board members be Alpharetta residents. As of late last year, the number had dipped to about 20%, prompting the city to explore other options.

“One of the requirements of that association is that they have at least 50% residency on the board that runs that league,” said Alpharetta Parks Director Morgan Rodgers. “We said maybe it’s time to look and see if there are any other providers out there.”

The city opened the bidding process to other organizations but received only one proposal — from NAFL itself.

League officials acted quickly to meet the city’s expectations. “We went out, encouraged volunteers from the city of Alpharetta to join our board — some friends and family throughout the program,” said Patrick Cheek, a board member with NAFL.

With new volunteers, the board now meets the residency requirement, and the league has begun partnering with Alpharetta High School to help recruit players.

“They realized they need to make sure they are abiding by the rules of the contract that they had signed,” Rodgers said. “So I think we’re in a good place.”

All parties agree that the outcome is a win for everyone.

“We were super excited tonight to know that we will continue to partner with Alpharetta and leverage these facilities, and ultimately continue the success we’ve been driving for 50 years,” Cheek said.

Rodgers said the next step will be for city officials and NAFL to draw up a new agreement. In the meantime, player and cheerleader registration remains open through May 15, and the season starts in August.

You can register here: https://www.nafl.club/signup.

