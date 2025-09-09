Airbnb party house shut down in Sandy Springs after neighbor complaints

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A company’s short-term rental was shut down by a Fulton County judge after repeated reports of parties and other issues.

The City of Sandy Springs pursued legal action against Failsafe Data LLC, an Ohio-based company, after it repeatedly rented out a home on Kenstone Court for parties without permits or a business license.

Neighbors living near the home, listed for rental on Airbnb, had reported excessive noise, increased traffic and issues with parking near the property on multiple occasions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In June, the Sandy Springs City Council voted to take the company to court.

The city’s complaint in court said they’d received calls about the property issues since October 2024.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials investigated the claims in November and December of the same year and found that Failsafe had marketed the property as a short-term rental without going through the proper licensing steps.

“Sandy Springs Code Enforcement issued a notice of violations to the property owner on December 31, 2024,“ the city said in a statement. ”Despite this, the owner took no steps to address or correct the violations and failed to appear at two previously scheduled municipal court hearings.”

The city continued serving the citations to Failsafe representatives through January and February, to no avail. At a March court date for a hearing, representatives for the company did not appear, failing to do so again in May, according to the city.

A fire inspection, part of the licensing process for a short-term rental, failed and issues were not corrected, but the rental advertisements continued.

In response, Judge Shukura L. Ingram issued an order on Aug. 28 that required Failsafe Data LLC to cease operations and stop advertising the short-term rental property.

The company was also ordered to pay nearly $8,000 in attorneys fees, according to Sandy Springs officials.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to representatives for Failsafe Data LLC for comment.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group