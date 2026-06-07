Proposed homes and warehouses spark traffic and environmental concerns in Buford

BUFORD, Ga. — Gwinnett County neighbors say new warehouses are bringing traffic, and they fear dozens of proposed homes will bring even more. So they’re fighting them.

The development is along Camp Branch Road in Buford, not far from Patrick Elementary School.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson said there’s a big vote coming soon.

A developer wants to put 83 homes on 33 acres near Kilgore Road, not far from where warehouses and an off ramp have already brought their own headaches.

Along Camp Branch Road, families put down roots and stay for decades.

Now the road is changing fast, and the latest plan could trade trees and open land for dozens of homes.

“It’s not that we’re opposed to houses. We’re opposed to losing the character of the community,” said Margaret Butts, a Camp Branch resident.

Harold Buckley, the attorney for Ashton Woods, says the company already cut the plan down from 88 homes.

“We are not here trying to just pump up the lot count for the sake of money,” Buckley said.

At a planning commission meeting this week, neighbors wore red and even stood up to oppose the plan they say brings traffic and environmental concerns.

“This area is already prone to flooding,” Sandy Donatucci said.

“They’re trying to shove 10 pounds of you know what into a five-pound bag,” Greg Sportsman said.

A warehouse just opened at one end of the road, and the new Gravel Springs exit turned Camp Branch into a shortcut.

“There’s a lot all at once, for sure,” Butts said.

Whatever gets built here, neighbors say it should honor the community her family helped build.

“We want to make sure that whatever comes in here is going to maintain that, not erode it,” Butts said.

The Planning Commission sided with neighbors and denied the proposal, but the final vote is with commissioners on June 23.

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