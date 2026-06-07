One seriously injured in double shooting at Newton County house party

Deputies are investigating a shooting at a party that left two people injured.

It happened on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. at a home along Harvey Avenue in Covington.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital, with one of them having serious injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1453.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can call 678-625-1585 or email anonymoustipline@newtonsheriffga.org.

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