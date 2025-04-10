North Dakota man charged with threatening to kill Augusta National employee

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A grand jury has indicted a North Dakota man for threatening an employee of the Augusta National Golf Club, where the Masters Tournament is currently being played.

Joseph Armand Zimmer, 48 of North Dakota, was arrested by the FBI in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Zimmer is accused of calling the golf club in February and threatening the woman who answered the call. The indictment says he threatened to “throw [the individual] in a cell and have [her] set on fire” and “blow [her] head off.”

If convicted, Zimmer faces up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

“The FBI treats threatening communications with the utmost seriousness and will dedicate all available resources to locating and prosecuting those responsible for such actions,” said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “We trust that this indictment sends a clear message to anyone contemplating making threats, whether genuine or fabricated, through electronic means.”

