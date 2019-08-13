No A/C, no security cameras: Power outage creates major problems at Fulton jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a power outage at the Fulton County Jail for several hours today.
The power has been restored, but not before creating major problems for inmates and workers.
Channel 2's Mark Winne learned that while the power was out, there was no air conditioning, no security cameras, a court session canceled, a delay in people getting out on bond and other issues at the jail.
Jail officials said the jail video surveillance system, a critical security measure, was still out more than an hour after the power came back on.
