Student threatened to shoot up high school, kicked assistant principal, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 17-year old is in jail accused of threatening to shoot up one of the top high schools in Georgia.
Police told Channel 2's Chris Jose the student, Ty Holder, 17, kicked an assistant principal so hard, he needs to see a doctor.
The incident happened at Walton High School in Cobb County.
Jose learned the assistant principal confronted the student about alcohol in a water bottle and that set the teenager off.
"My heart rate is going up just thinking about it. It's terrifying," said tutor Katie Taylor.
What happened when we tried to talk to the student's family about the allegations, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Be prepared for 'dangerous heat' across metro Atlanta this afternoon
- College student seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
- Teen recovering from severe burns all over his body after school lab accident
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}