NLDS 2023: What to know for Braves-Phillies Game 1 at Truist Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The postseason has arrived for the Atlanta Braves with Game 1 of the National League Division Series set for Saturday night.

The No. 1 seed will face one of its biggest rivals in the NLDS. The Philadelphia Phillies swept the Miami Marlins in the best-of-3 Wild Card Series to advance and play the Braves.

Here is a guide for everything that fans need to know about the 2023 NLDS.

GAME TIME

First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. Braves legend Andruw Jones will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Orpheus Men’s Ensemble will perform the national anthem while 100 A-List Members hold a giant American flag on-field.

TICKETS AND PARKING

The Atlanta Braves have sold out all tickets for the National League Division Series and a potential National League Championship Series. Tickets are still available to playoff games on the secondary ticket market. SeatGeek is the Braves’ partner.

Parking passes went on sale Thursday afternoon. The Braves website shows that passes remain available in the following lots: East Lot 31, East Lot 32, East Lot 41, East Lot 44, East Lot 47 and South Lot 60.

Parking passes range from $25 to $38 plus fees.

WEATHER

A cold front moved through overnight. The high temperatures will be in the upper 30s, but temperatures will quickly fall after first pitch.

The high temperature at first pitch will be 67 degrees before temperatures fall into the 50s late in the game.

MATCHUP

Atlanta went 8-5 against Philadelphia during the regular season, including a win at Citizens Bank Park that clinched the division for the Braves.

Fans though remember last season when the Phillies knocked their team out of the playoffs in the NLDS. The players told Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo that this year feels different.

The team competed in simulated games in front of fans earlier this week. Third baseman Austin Riley told Mastrangelo that it helped the team keeping up with their routines and stay in a rhythm offensively.

MVP candidate Ronald Acuna Jr. felt the same about the simulated games.

Ronald Acuna wearing his 40/70 shirt.

Says really excited to go into this postseason healthy.

Acuna says really liked playing in the simulated games — said it felt like they were playing playoff games like the other teams— & hopefully it helps them avoid what happened in 2022. pic.twitter.com/8NvSYBu3pI — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) October 6, 2023

Braves manager Brian Snitker announced that Spencer Strider will be pitch Game 1. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced that Ranger Suarez will start on the mound.

Snitker told reporters that he expects Strider, who finished the regular season with a league-best 20 wins, to be excited since he is healthy, rested and ready to go.

Braves fans celebrate and hype ‘The A’ ahead of Saturday game

