Local

NLDS 2023: What to know for Braves-Phillies Game 1 at Truist Park

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game One NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves is congratulated by Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on August 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The postseason has arrived for the Atlanta Braves with Game 1 of the National League Division Series set for Saturday night.

The No. 1 seed will face one of its biggest rivals in the NLDS. The Philadelphia Phillies swept the Miami Marlins in the best-of-3 Wild Card Series to advance and play the Braves.

[MORE: Atlanta Braves postseason coverage]

Here is a guide for everything that fans need to know about the 2023 NLDS.

GAME TIME

First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. Braves legend Andruw Jones will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Orpheus Men’s Ensemble will perform the national anthem while 100 A-List Members hold a giant American flag on-field.

TICKETS AND PARKING

The Atlanta Braves have sold out all tickets for the National League Division Series and a potential National League Championship Series. Tickets are still available to playoff games on the secondary ticket market. SeatGeek is the Braves’ partner.

Parking passes went on sale Thursday afternoon. The Braves website shows that passes remain available in the following lots: East Lot 31, East Lot 32, East Lot 41, East Lot 44, East Lot 47 and South Lot 60.

Parking passes range from $25 to $38 plus fees.

WEATHER

A cold front moved through overnight. The high temperatures will be in the upper 30s, but temperatures will quickly fall after first pitch.

The high temperature at first pitch will be 67 degrees before temperatures fall into the 50s late in the game.

TRENDING STORIES:

MATCHUP

Atlanta went 8-5 against Philadelphia during the regular season, including a win at Citizens Bank Park that clinched the division for the Braves.

Fans though remember last season when the Phillies knocked their team out of the playoffs in the NLDS. The players told Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo that this year feels different.

The team competed in simulated games in front of fans earlier this week. Third baseman Austin Riley told Mastrangelo that it helped the team keeping up with their routines and stay in a rhythm offensively.

MVP candidate Ronald Acuna Jr. felt the same about the simulated games.

Braves manager Brian Snitker announced that Spencer Strider will be pitch Game 1. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced that Ranger Suarez will start on the mound.

Snitker told reporters that he expects Strider, who finished the regular season with a league-best 20 wins, to be excited since he is healthy, rested and ready to go.

Braves fans celebrate and hype ‘The A’ ahead of Saturday game

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read