Newton volunteer football coach dismissed after sidelines incident with opponent’s player

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A high school volunteer football coach has been removed from the staff after a sideline confrontation with another team’s player.

Newton High School and Milton High School played a scrimmage in Milton last Friday to prepare for the upcoming season.

Video highlights circulating social media show a Newton coach and a Milton player on the sidelines after a play. Milton head coach Ben Reaves also posted the video on his X account, but it has since been deleted.

In the video, it appears a Milton player steps on a Newton coach’s foot. The video then appears to show the coach hit the player in the back of his helmet.

After reviewing the video, Newton High School dismissed the volunteer coach.

“We do not condone conduct of this sort and following a review of the matter, immediately removed this individual from all association with the Newton High School football program and Newton County Schools,” the district said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

Newton head coach Josh Skelton also apologized on social media and wished Milton good luck this season.

“This behavior is not a reflection of Newton football, our community, or culture,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Reaves said he and Skelton talked and he took his original tweet down.

“Earlier @CoachSkelton06 and I were able to talk, get on the same page, and are both happy with the actions that will be taken by both programs. Moving forward, we wish Newton Football nothing but the best, the issue has been mutually handled, the tweet is down, now moving on towards Game 1.”

Reaves did not say what action was taken by the Milton program regarding their player. Channel 2 Action News received the following statement from Fulton County Schools:

“Competitive sports naturally evoke passion and intensity, which is why at Fulton County Schools, we emphasize the importance of channeling that energy towards success on and off the field. Our athletes are taught to embody respect, discipline, and sportsmanship, values that our coaches and leaders are expected to model at all times. Unfortunately, during a recent football game involving Milton High School, one of the opposing coach’s actions did not align with these values. We appreciate Newton County School District’s commitment to working with us during this situation. We view this incident as an opportunity for growth. This incident is a teachable moment about the importance of maintaining composure and demonstrating leadership on and off the field. We wish both teams a successful season ahead, grounded in positive lessons and a renewed commitment to sportsmanship.”

