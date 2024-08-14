More than 80% of Georgia is seeing damage from Armyworms. Here’s what you need to know

ATLANTA — Georgia is under a worm invasion – well a caterpillar invasion actually

According to the University of Georgia extension, 82% of Georgia’s counties had reported damage from armyworms.

The fall armyworm is the caterpillar of a moth that arrives in Georgia almost every year, UGA said.

They migrate from Florida yearly and are usually found in Georgia from July until the first frost.

The moths are attracted to young, succulent grass, so infestations are common in newly sodded lawns for 30 to 60 days after establishment.

“Armyworm moths are ubiquitous and do not discriminate between urban areas and rural areas, where most sod farms are located. This simply means that armyworms are likely to be present anywhere in Georgia,” the UGA Extension said.

The caterpillars can easily consume acres of crops as they reproduce quickly but there are several types of insecticide to combat the armyworms, the Pike County Journal-Reporter said.

The newspaper reported that the county’s rec department had to recently close the baseball and softball fields for treatment to prevent the worms from destroying the grass at the fields.

“Bacillus thuringgiensis (B.t.) products can control small armyworm larvae without harming beneficial insects. The organic pesticide is available as a ready-to-use spray or as a concentrated solution. Re-treating is recommended because B.t. residue remains on grass for less than two days and washes away with rain,” the paper said

“In general, small caterpillars are easier to control than larger ones, and insecticides are only recommended when the fall armyworms are less than ¾” long,” the Georgia Farm Bureau said. “Fall armyworms usually go unnoticed until feeding damage occurs. Damage can appear differently depending on the forage type and conditions. Fall armyworms prefer high-quality, well-maintained forage and they will select high-quality pastures and hayfields first. Most damage begins with ragged leaves or areas with stripped stems. In hayfields or pastures with tall growth, damage can be devastating with nearly all tender green vegetation being removed.”

Fall armyworm outbreaks are more prevalent during drought because some of their natural enemies are less active under these adverse conditions.

