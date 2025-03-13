Widening of major road in Newton, Rockdale counties to take several years

NEWTON, ROCKDALE COUNTIES — Drivers who travel portions of State Road 162/Salem Road in Newton and Rockdale counties may want to find some alternate routes for the next few years.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has started widening Salem Road and will be reconstructing parts of it.

The construction projects are projected to be complete by Summer 2028.

Salem Road will be expanded from two to four lanes (two in each direction) and from four to six lanes near the Interstate 20 interchange.

Drivers should expect lane closures and detours.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group