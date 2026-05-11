SWAT, FBI raid in metro Atlanta leads to murder suspect capture

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Monday morning operation involving multiple local law enforcement agencies and the Federal Bureau of Investigation led to the capture of a man wanted for murder.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the APD Fugitive Unit worked with the FBI AMMO Task Force, FBI SWAT and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office to catch Laquan Paschal at a home in Covington.

Paschal was wanted in connection with his role in a deadly shooting in Atlanta on Nov. 5, 2025 at Bethel Towers Apartments on Auburn Avenue.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes previously spoke with neighbors of the victim, Steven Doss.

Paschal was taken back to Atlanta for an interview with the APD Homicide Unit, where he was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and criminal attempt.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group