1 dead, 1 injured during shooting inside Atlanta apartment hallway

ATLANTA — A shootout inside an apartment building in the historic district of Sweet Auburn left one person dead and another person injured in Atlanta.

Police say two men shot at each other just after midnight in the hallway of the Bethel Towers Apartments at 210 Auburn Avenue NE.

When police arrived, they located a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man showed up at Grady Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds. He is in critical condition.

Investigators believe that one of the men tried to rob the other, during which the shots were fired.

Investigators with Atlanta police spoke to several witnesses and they are working to confirm what happened.

