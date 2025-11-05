Attempted robbery turned shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured at Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA — A man was killed during an attempted robbery at the Bethel Towers Apartment Complex in downtown Atlanta late Tuesday night.

Witnesses told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that the situation began as an attempted robbery, resulting in the death of the victim, Steven Doss, and leaving the shooter in critical condition.

“That’s an unfortunate situation for it to happen anywhere but especially here since I live here,” said a resident.

“I pray every time before I come outside because it doesn’t make any sense,” another neighbor said.

Atlanta police are still investigating the circumstances that led to the deadly shootout at the Auburn Avenue complex.

Neighbors are anxious as they await official confirmation of the motive behind the robbery.

Residents have expressed concern that robberies may increase due to economic hardships, as many people are losing benefits and not receiving paychecks.

“People go through extreme measures when it comes to, when they’re really in need of something and they don’t have the money to do it. It’s like a survival game at that point,” a neighbor commented.

