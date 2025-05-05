Suspect connected to Newton County shooting that left victim injured arrested

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Newton County said they have arrested a person of interest in a March shooting.

On March 4, at 8:25 p.m., Newton County deputies said two suspects ambushed a man at a home off Lakeside Circle. The victim was shot multiple times. The victim’s age, identity or current condition has not been released.

After reviewing video footage, deputies identified the suspects as 16-year-old Nyshiem Smith and 15-year-old Trevion Campbell.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said Campbell was arrested. Deputies did not say where he was taken into custody.

Deputies are still searching for Smith.

Investigators said Smith is known to visit Newton and DeKalb counties and often wears a mask.

Anyone with information can call the NCSO at 678-625-1403.

