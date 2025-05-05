Atlanta City Council to take up resolution urging GSP to reform its chase policy

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will consider a resolution urging Georgia State Patrol to reform its pursuit policies.
Councilmembers will discuss the resolution during Monday’s 1 p.m. city council meeting.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Cooper Schoenke, an innocent driver, died when officials say another driver, identified as Faduma Mohamed, crashed into his car in Little Five Points.
Georgia State Patrol said a trooper tried to pull Mohamed over for speeding on Interstate 20.
Investigators said she sped away and got off at Moreland Avenue. She then ran a red light and crashed into Schoenke’s car.
Since the crash, a group of Georgia lawmakers and advocates have urged Georgia State Patrol to update its chase policy.
For the Atlanta City Council, the resolution introduced by requests that Georgia State Patrol:
- Restricts high-speed pursuits to cases involving violent felonies only;
- Requires supervisory approval before initiating or continuing a pursuit;
- Prohibits PIT maneuvers in densely populated areas, residential neighborhoods, traffic congested corridors, and pedestrian heavy-zones.
The city council does not have the power to force the changes, only request them through a resolution.
The resolution references though the changes Atlanta Police Department implemented regarding chases in the city.
RELATED STORIES:
- Witnesses say driver celebrated after chase, crash that killed 19-year-old innocent driver
- Group calls for GSP to change chase policy after innocent 19-year-old killed by driver
- ‘Chases shouldn’t happen:’ Lawmakers demand change after 19-year-old killed during GSP chase
- Mom of 19-year-old killed in Atlanta by driver running from police wants new chase policy
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group