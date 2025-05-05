Atlanta City Council to take up resolution urging GSP to reform its chase policy

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will consider a resolution urging Georgia State Patrol to reform its pursuit policies.

Councilmembers will discuss the resolution during Monday’s 1 p.m. city council meeting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cooper Schoenke, an innocent driver, died when officials say another driver, identified as Faduma Mohamed, crashed into his car in Little Five Points.

Georgia State Patrol said a trooper tried to pull Mohamed over for speeding on Interstate 20.

Investigators said she sped away and got off at Moreland Avenue. She then ran a red light and crashed into Schoenke’s car.

Since the crash, a group of Georgia lawmakers and advocates have urged Georgia State Patrol to update its chase policy.

For the Atlanta City Council, the resolution introduced by requests that Georgia State Patrol:

Restricts high-speed pursuits to cases involving violent felonies only;

Requires supervisory approval before initiating or continuing a pursuit;

Prohibits PIT maneuvers in densely populated areas, residential neighborhoods, traffic congested corridors, and pedestrian heavy-zones.

The city council does not have the power to force the changes, only request them through a resolution.

The resolution references though the changes Atlanta Police Department implemented regarding chases in the city.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group