Group calls for GSP to change chase policy after innocent 19-year-old killed by driver

ATLANTA — A group of Georgia state lawmakers and advocates will hold a news conference Wednesday calling on the Georgia State Patrol to change its chase policy.

The meeting comes after an innocent 19-year-old died when another driver crashed into his car after a chase with troopers in Little Five Points.

“Another family is grieving because of a policy that prioritizes reckless speed over public safety. The people of Atlanta, especially those in District 58, deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods—not endangered by state police pursuits. It’s time for responsible leadership and immediate action,” activist Devin Barrington-Ward said.

Georgia State Patrol said a trooper tried to pull over a driver in Chevrolet Equinox for speeding on Interstate 20 around 8 p.m. Monday. Investigators said the driver, identified as Faduma Mohamed, sped away and got off at Moreland Avenue.

GSP said Mohamed then ran a red light and crashed into a Honda Accord and killed the driver, identified as 19-year-old Cooper Schoenke. Surveillance video shared with Channel 2 Action News showed the moments after the crash.

On Wednesday, a group will call on GSP to change its policy for troopers when it comes to high-speed chases, including:

Restricting high-speed pursuits to cases involving violent felonies

Requiring supervisory approval before initiating or continuing a pursuit

Prohibiting high-speed pursuits and PIT maneuvers in densely populated areas, during peak-traffic times, within major pedestrian corridors, and in residential neighborhoods

The news conference will begin at 3:30 p.m.

