Road to close in Covington for months so crews can demolish, rebuild bridge

COVINGTON, Ga. — Starting Monday, Emory Street in Covington will be closed.

City officials said Emory Street will close between Stone Mountain Street and Cricket Frog Trail so a bridge on State Route 81 can be demolished and reconstructed.

The construction is supposed to last 150 days.

While businesses in the area will be able to open and be accessible between Highway 278 and Cricket Frog Trail, thru traffic will be blocked.

Covington City Hall will remain open during the construction process but accessing city hall from Highway 278 will not be possible, according to the city.

City officials urge drivers to avoid turning onto Emory Street if visiting businesses south of Highway 278 but north of Cricket Frog Trail as no thru traffic will be allowed.

Cricket Frog Trail crossing on Emory Street will still be accessible for trail users, the city said.

