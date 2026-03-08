Commission approves demolition of building near Spalding County courthouse annex

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A building next to the Spalding County courthouse annex is set to be demolished.

The Spalding County board of Commissioners approved the demolition of 117 East Solomon Street on Monday.

In a statement, the county commission announced that the property would be demolished after inspections showed the building posed “significant safety risks and is not suitable for rehabilitation.”

Evaluations of the building documented a series of problems, including severe roof failure, ongoing water intrusion, compromised structural framing, uneven and unstable floors and movement in the masonry walls, according to officials.

Inspectors also reported there were parts of the building that weren’t safe to access, so other damage was also likely to be present.

Reports by inspectors identified the building as not meeting current fire, life-safety or accessibility standards due to inadequate emergency exits, unsafe stairways, outdated electrical systems and several hazardous materials common in older buildings, such as asbestos and lead paint.

“Addressing these deficiencies would require full vacancy of the structure, extensive hazardous material abatement, and near‑total reconstruction, with no guarantee that additional structural failures would not be uncovered during construction,” the county said.

As a result, commissioners voted on March 2 to demolish the building at a cost of $397,000.

The vote to move forward with demolition was passed unanimously.

The demolition process is supposed to be mostly finished by June, with final completion expected on July 21.

