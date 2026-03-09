Georgia Tech basketball fires Damon Stoudamire, chooses interim head coach

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has fired head basketball coach Damon Stoudamire after three seasons.

Officials confirmed the decision on Sunday. The athletic program released a statement on the change of leadership.

Stoudamire and the Yellow Jackets ended the 2025-2026 season on a 12-game losing streak. Stoudamire finishes his three seasons at Tech with an overall 42-55 record.

Georgia Tech hired Stoudamire, who played in the NBA for 13 seasons, back in 2023. Before his time on the Flats, he was an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics and head coach for the University of the Pacific from 2016-2021.

Officials hoped that Stoudamire would be the coach to get Georgia Tech basketball back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010. But the team’s only postseason appearance was in the 2025 NIT. The Yellow Jackets lost in the first round.

In a statement about the change in leadership, Ryan Alpert, Vice President and Director of Athletics, thanked Stoudamire for his work with the basketball program and wished him the best.

“On behalf of Georgia Tech, I want to thank Damon for his commitment to the Institute, our men’s basketball program and, most importantly, our student-athletes,” Alpert said. “He is highly respected and admired throughout the Georgia Tech community and has been a strong representative of the Institute. We wish him the very best.”

Georgia Tech Athletics said Greg Gary will serve as interim head coach.

The search now begins for Georgia Tech basketball’s 16th head coach in program history.

