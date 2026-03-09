Security guard killed while protecting woman at Cobb County bar identified

ACWORTH, Ga. — After a woman was assaulted in a bar parking lot in Cobb county on Saturday morning, a security guard intervened and was shot and killed.

The security guard has now been identified as Jordan Alexander Jones, a 28-year-old from Lawrenceville.

As Channel 2 Action News reported, the Acworth Police Department said the incident at the Saddle Bar on Cowan Road happened around 2:42 a.m. on Saturday, and officers arrested Daniel Di Vonne Parsons, 25, of Douglasville, accusing him of killing Jones after the guard broke up a fight involving Parsons and a woman.

Acworth police shared their condolences with Jones’ family and said the case remains under investigation.

Saddle Bar announced they were remaining closed for the weekend after Jones’ death as the team grieves his loss and extends prayers and condolences to his family.

