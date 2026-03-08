Tracking scattered showers across metro Atlanta area

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking scattered showers across the metro Atlanta area.

Isolated storms are expected Sunday and temperatures will reach the lower 70s.

Deon said Monday will be drier and warmer as temperature rise into the week.

Tuesday temperatures are expected to reach the 80s.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking storms heading into the week, with scattered rain and storms expected Tuesday.

A strong cold front is moving into the metro Atlanta area on Wednesday, bringing storms overnight and into Thursday, according to Deon.

Temperatures will cool from the low 80s on Wednesday to more seasonal highs in the lower 60s on Thursday.

