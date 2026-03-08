4 indicted for forging ‘bogus checks’ from state agency

ATLANTA — Four Georgians were indicted Friday on accusations they forged checks from a state agency and stole tens of thousands of dollars.

On Friday, Attorney General Chris Carr’s office said four people were facing charges of fraudulently creating and forging checks from the Georgia Department of Driver Services.

Ashanti Asberry of Lawrenceville, Aieriana Turner of Columbus, Nakesha Bryant of Richland and Daria Martin of Bremen are accused of using fake checks to steal more than $53,600 from the state.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office said the indictments against the four were secured for DeKalb, Fulton, Muscogee and Stewart counties.

According to officials, the four wrote “bogus checks” from DDS and did not have any employment or business relations with the state agency.

“We’re fighting to ensure every tax dollar is protected – not pocketed by criminals,” Carr said in a statement. “Let me be clear – if you steal from the State and hardworking Georgians, you will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Fraud and theft won’t be tolerated, no matter the amount.”

Here are the charges each faces.

Ashanti Asberry, 26, of Lawrenceville, indicted in Fulton County for:

1 count of Theft by Taking

1 count of Forgery

Aieriana Turner, 25, of Columbus, indicted in Muscogee County for:

2 counts of Theft by Taking

2 counts of Forgery

Nakesha Bryant, 40, of Richland, indicted in Stewart County for:

1 count of Theft by Taking

1 count of Forgery

DeKalb County Indictment

Daria Martin, 25, of Bremen, indicted in DeKalb County for:

1 count of Theft by Taking

1 count of Forgery

