Brookhaven man accused of trafficking narcotics across metro Atlanta

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A Brookhaven man on pretrial release for federal drug trafficking charges out of state is facing new federal charges in Atlanta.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 39-year-old Quincy Adam Rogers was on pretrial release for allegedly drug trafficking in Pittsburgh, Penn.

While on release, Rogers is accused of distributing fentanyl and cocaine across the metro Atlanta area, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

USDOJ said agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration were performing surveillance at an Atlanta apartment complex in February when Rogers was seen with a drawstring bag near a vehicle.

Agents later saw him place a duffle bag in a different vehicle that had just gotten to the apartment.

After both vehicles left the apartment, police stopped the second vehicle, finding bags with hundreds of grams of suspected fentanyl and five kilograms of cocaine, as well as a kilogram press for making drugs into uniform bricks, USAO said.

“This case underscores the persistent threat fentanyl traffickers pose,” Jae W. Chung, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, said in a statement. “Even while facing federal charges, this defendant continued to distribute a drug that kills Americans every day.

The value of the drugs seized by police was estimated as being “well over $100,000.” Rogers was then arrested by the DEA, officials said.

Rogers now faces accusations of possessing fentanyl and cocaine with the intent to distribute.

“Dealing drugs while on bond in another case demonstrates shocking disrespect for the law,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said. “Rogers’s alleged conduct evinces complete disregard for the consequences of his actions, which are severe. Because of the lethal danger posed by fentanyl and cocaine, trafficking the amounts alleged in this case is punishable by life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.”

