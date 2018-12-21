0 Popular Moe's restaurant fails health inspection with score of 63

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A well-known franchise restaurant has failed a health inspection.

Moe's Southwest Grill on Highway 278 in Covington in Newton County received a score of 63 out of 100.

Violations included problems with counter cleanliness.

One year ago, the restaurant received an A on its health inspection.

Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge found one customer surprised and disappointed to learn it now has an unsatisfactory grade.

“I was just about to pull out. I saw you guys. I saw that over there, so I was pulling out so I’m not going to eat there today,” Mia Sharp said after she saw the failing grade.

Other violations included several different types of salsa cooling improperly after they were made, a hand washing sink near the back-prep area blocked by trays and raw meat thawing improperly.

The restaurant received a score of 88 back in June.

Sbarge went to the Moe’s Thursday to find out what led to the drop in the score. The owner was not there. Sbarge left her contact information, but so far, she has not heard back.

Sharp said she is very relieved she saw Sbarge holding the current score because she said good scores are something she always considers when eating out.

“I always look at score before I go into restaurants and I always look for As, 90 or better,” Sharp said.

The Moe's will be re-inspected by the end of this month.

We'll keep you updated on how they do.

