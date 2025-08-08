Newton County man convicted of murder for ‘senseless, violent’ armed robbery

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County District Attorney’s Office said a man was found guilty of murder after shooting and killing someone during an armed robbery.

Tyrese Smith, AKA “Trouble” was convicted of the murder of Baron Kilpatrick, Jr. in Newton County in 2023.

According to the district attorney’s office, Smith was convicted Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The Defendant’s senseless violent use of a firearm led to Kilpatrick, a young man in his mid-20s losing his life,” DA Randy McGinley said in a statement.

He was accused of killing Kilpatrick in November 2023 at an apartment on Alcovy Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

When Covington police arrived at the scene, officers found Kilpatrick with two gunshot wounds, one to the body and one to the head. Despite being transported for medical assistance, Kilpatrick did not survive his injuries.

The investigation revealed that Smith robbed someone while armed with a handgun. The DA’s office said the victim was standing next to Kilpatrick when Smith opened fire, striking Kilpatrick twice.

Smith fled the scene but was later apprehended.

During interviews with Covington detectives, Smith admitted to shooting Kilpatrick but said it was in self-defense, saying Kilpatrick was trying to rob him.

However, the crime scene investigation and autopsy did not support Smith’s version of events.

The trial, prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Cliff Howard, lasted from jury selection on Monday until Wednesday afternoon. The jury deliberated for less than an hour before rejecting Smith’s self-defense claim and returning a guilty verdict on all counts.

The investigation was conducted by the Covington Police Department with assistance from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI Crime Lab, and the Newton County District Attorney’s Office.

Smith was found guilty of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, three counts of Aggravated Assault, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony

Smith now faces a minimum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years, highlighting the commitment of the District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement to hold violent criminals accountable and bring justice to victims and their families.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group