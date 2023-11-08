Police investigating deadly Newton County shooting

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in a Newton County city are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead.

On Nov. 3, officers from the Covington Police Department were sent to Alcovy Road after getting reports of someone being shot.

When police got there, they found Baron Kilpatrick suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his wounds.

Tuesday, Covington officers and the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team were in DeKalb County to execute a search warrant.

They arrested Tyrese Smith for Kilpatrick’s murder.

While a suspect is in custody, officials have not released potential motives for Kilpatrick’s death, and say the case is still actively under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Digby at the Covington Police Department at 678-385-2126.

