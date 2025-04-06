Newton Co. Schools recognizes employee as ‘HERO of the Year’

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County Schools has named its 2025 HERO of the Year.

Chandra Mitchell, Administrative Assistant and Records Clerk for the NCSS Special Education Department received the honor at the district’s inaugural ceremony on Tuesday, April 1 at the Porter Performing Arts Center.

According to the school district, the HERO Awards program was created to celebrate classified employees who go above and beyond in supporting the success and well-being of students in Newton County Schools.

“I’m speechless,” said Mitchell after the event. “I give all glory to God. I am overwhelmed. I thank God for endeavoring me in this school system for 30 years. I thank God for the job I do in the community because if it wasn’t for God this would not be possible. My favorite scripture is, ‘I can do all things through Christ Jesus who strengthens me’ and I can do all things.”

“Chandra Mitchell exemplifies the heart of Newton County Schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley. “Her compassion, professionalism, and quiet leadership inspire those around her. She is deeply deserving of this recognition, and we are proud to honor her as our first HERO of the Year.”

Each school and division nominated one classified employee to represent their team this year.

From that group, Mitchell was selected as the district-wide winner.

She will also represent the school system at the 2025 Georgia RISE (Recognizing Inspirational School Employees) Awards.

