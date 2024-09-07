Man shot, killed by off-duty Rockdale County deputy in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Newton County are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty deputy from a nearby county on Saturday afternoon.
Investigators say they were called to an apartment complex on Salem Glen Way at 2:14 p.m.
They say a man was firing shots in the area when an off-duty Rockdale County deputy returned fire.
The man was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting.
Get the latest details on WSBTV.com.
The deputy was not injured.
