Man shot, killed by off-duty Rockdale County deputy in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Newton County are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty deputy from a nearby county on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say they were called to an apartment complex on Salem Glen Way at 2:14 p.m.

They say a man was firing shots in the area when an off-duty Rockdale County deputy returned fire.

The man was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on their way to the scene.

The deputy was not injured.

