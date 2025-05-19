Man accused of kidnapping woman, leading police on chase along I-20

COVINGTON, Ga. — A man is facing multiple charges in two different states after authorities said he kidnapped a woman over the weekend.

On Saturday, just before 9 a.m., Covingtin police received a ‘be on the look’ regarding a possible kidnapping in progress.

Officials said the woman told someone at a rest stop on Interstate 20 in Morgan County that she had been kidnapped and to call 911.

The witness called 911 and gave a description of the suspect’s car and the victim.

Covington Ofc. Ward later spotted the suspect’s car traveling west on I-20, near mile marker 92 and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Police said the car stopped, then sped away with the victim inside, initiating a chase. The chase continued on I-20 westbound. A Rockdale County deputy used a PIT maneuver to end the chase.

CPD said the suspect, Charles Davis, tried to run away but was tased and arrested.

The victim was unharmed.

The investigation later revealed that the incident began in South Carolina earlier that morning.

Police said Davis and the victim are from South Carolina. Authorities said Davis broke into the victim’s home and took her against her will. They had been traveling westbound on I-20 from South Carolina, police said.

Davis was charged with kidnapping (Family Violence Act) and false imprisonment, along with several traffic violations.

He also faces charges in South Carolina.

