4-year-old killed in Forsyth County ATV crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an all-terrain vehicle crash that left a 4-year-old dead and a teenager injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday on Valley Stream Drive near Campground Road.

Deputies said a 16-year-old boy was driving an ATV with a 4-year-old boy as a passenger, and neither were wearing helmets.

As the ATV was driving east on Valley Stream Drive, the driver braked and tried to take a sharp right turn.

The ATV was moving too fast, causing it to overturn and both boys were thrown from it.

When the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department got to the scene, the 4-year-old was pronounced dead and the 16-year-old was taken to North Fulton Medical Center with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the case remains under investigation by their Traffic Specialist Unit.

Neither boy has been identified.

