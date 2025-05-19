Cubs orphaned after someone kills mother bear in north GA mountains

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Pickens County community is concerned about the safety of several bear cubs after their mother was shot and killed.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed that its law enforcement division is investigating the mother bear’s death.

Neighbors in the Bent Tree community shared videos of the cubs climbing the trees. Their mother was killed sometime last week.

Since then, neighbors have been trying to find the cubs. They were last spotted sometime Sunday.

“We are actively attempting to get a current location on the cubs to coordinate with DNR,” Bent Tree neighborhood safety director Michael Koorey told Channel 2 Action News on Monday.

The Georgia DNR said if wildfire officers are able to capture the cubs, it will look into taking them to an approved facility for rehabilitation.

Officials have not said what led to the mother bear’s death.

