Group of stranded tubers rescued from Yellow River

PORTERDALE, Ga. — A group of people who became stranded while tubing were rescued by first responders Saturday evening.

Around 4:45 p.m., on Saturday, Porterdale Police and Newton County first responders began actively working to rescue a group of stranded tubers on the Yellow River.

Around 5:30 p.m., Portdale police said they had rescued all the tubers and they were safe.

Officials shared photos of first responders pulling the tubers to safety.

No injuries were reported.

The 53-mile river is mostly flatwater and stretches from suburban Atlanta to Lake Jackson, covering the counties of Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale, and Newton, the city’s website states.

