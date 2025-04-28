Group of stranded tubers rescued from Yellow River

PORTERDALE, Ga. — A group of people who became stranded while tubing were rescued by first responders Saturday evening.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 4:45 p.m., on Saturday, Porterdale Police and Newton County first responders began actively working to rescue a group of stranded tubers on the Yellow River.
Around 5:30 p.m., Portdale police said they had rescued all the tubers and they were safe.
Officials shared photos of first responders pulling the tubers to safety.
No injuries were reported.
The 53-mile river is mostly flatwater and stretches from suburban Atlanta to Lake Jackson, covering the counties of Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale, and Newton, the city’s website states.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Argument between rideshare driver and passenger ends in shooting in midtown Atlanta
- The mystery caller to Shedeur Sanders during the draft was the son of a Falcons coach
- Suspect wanted for leading law enforcement on chase, critically injuring 2 GA deputies, arrested
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group