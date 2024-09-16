GA deputies arrest 4th suspect in murder of 18-year-old woman

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fourth suspect in connection with a July 21 murder case.

The suspect, Caryon Grier, 19, of Conyers, was arrested on Sept. 11, 2024.

He faces charges of murder, possession of a firearm, and three counts of aggravated assault in the death of Damenica Roddy, 18.

Deputies arrested two suspects, Tirell Tommie, 19, and Israel Richardson, 19, on August 21, 2024.

A third suspect, Savion Walker, 19, was arrested two days later.

The three suspects arrested in August face the same charges as Grier, as well as being charged with making false statements.

They are all being held at the Newton County Detention Center.

