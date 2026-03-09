Data center, gas station store moratoriums extended in metro Atlanta community

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Commission voted to extend two moratoriums for proposed gas station stores and data centers.

Channel 2 Action News reported in February when commissioners approved the moratoriums so they had time to examine new permitting and development regulations.

Now, the board is extending that block, not allowing developers to propose or apply for rezoning permits for the construction of gas station convenience stores or data centers.

The previous moratoriums would have expired on March 18. With the new vote, commissioners have extended the pause on applications until April 8.

