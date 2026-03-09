Popular Atlanta Beltline brewery suddenly closes

ATLANTA — Monday has turned out to be the last call for a popular brewery on the Atlanta Beltline.

BrewDog Atlanta announced it is closing its doors after four years in the Krog Street and Eastside Trail area.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who joined us for a pint, brought friends, celebrated milestones, and made this bar part of the neighborhood,” the brewery shared on Instagram.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco went to the brewery on Monday afternoon and found a sign hanging on the glass window confirming that the location is permanently closed.

BrewDog did not give a reason for the sudden closure, but said the company is focused on “how best to position” the brand for the “next chapter in the U.S.”

Customers like Eli Zandman described the brewery as “moderately busy,” but said they apparently needed to be busier more often.

“I’ve been to BrewDog a few times, but, unfortunately, I think the space was huge. It was about 12,000 square feet. We all know rents in Atlanta are tremendous. So, I think that came with a pretty high rent number. Ultimately, it couldn’t sustain itself,” Zandman said. “I think, corporately, BrewDog is having some issues. So, this is probably tied in with those issues they’re having as a company.”

BrewDog was first founded in 2007 in Scotland. The brewery expanded across the U.K. and made its way across the pond to Georgia, Colorado, Nevada and Ohio.

The New York Times reports that Tilray Brands purchased BrewDog for $44 million with plans to close 40 bars and cut hundreds of jobs. The newspaper reports most of the bars closing are U.K. locations.

BrewDog Atlanta’s posts did not mention the recent sale.

