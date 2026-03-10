Recent ground stops, staff constraints cause TSA delays at Atlanta airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says delays at TSA security checkpoints continued on Monday as a result of ground stops on Friday.

In a statement posted online, the airport said Friday’s ground stops, combined with ongoing staffing constraints, led to extended wait times at security checkpoints.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke to travelers at the airport as they made their way through the delays.

Some even told Washington they’d gotten to the airport nine hours early to make sure they had the time they need to get through security.

Mechelle and Chris Henderson were flying from Atlanta to Cleveland and got to the airport around noon, even though their flight is leaving at 9:30 p.m.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” they said.

Traveler Susan Youngman told Channel 2 Action News that in addition to the bad weather, the current government shutdown was hurting staff from the Transportation Security Administration.

“They don’t have enough TSA people and they’re not paying them,” Youngman said. “I’d be reluctant to show up if I wasn’t being paid, too.”

“Travelers should plan for additional time at security and arrive at the airport early for their flights,” officials said on Monday, thanking travelers for their patience.

The airport said it would continue to post updates online from its social media platforms and provided a link for more airport-related resources.

While at the airport, Channel 2 Action News kept an eye on security times.

The TSA Wait Time Tracker showed a current wait of about 30 minutes at the Main Checkpoint and 25 minutes at the Lower North Checkpoint.

