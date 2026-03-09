Georgia 400 express lane project: What drivers need to know about closures this week

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — There’s a major update for your morning commute starting Monday. More construction work will be happening for the Georgia 400 toll lane project.

The $4.6 billion project will add two express lanes in each direction on Georgia 400, beginning at the MARTA North Springs Station and ending just north of McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County.

“I drive down 400 a lot,” said Tracy Crawford, who is no stranger to Georgia 400. “Traffic is really really bad going one way or the other.”

Crawford learned Sunday that lane closures begin Monday for the toll lane construction project that is expected to take five years.

“You’re going to very upset people,” she said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Workers have spent the last few months clearing away trees in preparation for the project. Heavy construction is set to begin this month and be completed in 2031, at the earliest.

Officials said the project’s goal is to ease congestion. But some question if the additional lanes will make a difference.

“I think it’s going to increase the traffic a lot,” driver Jason Underwood said.

The lanes are expected to cut delays by more than 19,000 hours a day, according to project officials. That’s 15 minutes for each driver. And in all, they say that should reduce crashes by 8%.

“I think there’s some issues there. I think if they’re going to add an extra lane, it should be for everybody, especially if that’ll help with the congestion that we have because there is a lot of congestion here,” driver Tiffany McClure said.

For now, drivers are bracing for traffic headaches that could last for five years. That is when the project is expected to be completed.

Here are the exit ramp lane and shoulder closures to know about:

SR 400 NB exit ramp to Northridge Road: Right lane daily rolling closure, March 9-13, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SR 400 NB entrance ramp from Northridge Road: Left lane daily rolling closure, March 9-13, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SR 400 NB entrance ramp from Northridge Road: Daily shoulder closure, March 3-13, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SR 400 NB entrance ramp from Mansell Road: Nightly bus lane and shoulder closure, March 9 and March 10, 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Webb Bridge Road WB at SR 400: Nightly single lane closure, March 10 and March 11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Webb Bridge Road at Westside Parkway: Nightly shoulder closure, March 9-March 11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Colquitt Road SB at Brentwood Way: Nightly shoulder closure, March 12 and March 13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Roberts Drive WB at SR 400: Nightly single lane closure, March 9-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Old Dogwood Road at Holcomb Bridge Road: Right turn lane closure, March 10-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group