DeKalb County home riddled with bullets while family got ready for bed inside

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly a dozen bullet holes are scattered across the outside of a DeKalb County home after video shows a drive-by shooting.

It happened Sunday before 10 p.m. on Waldrop Ridge Lane.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco went inside the home where you can trace the path the bullets took through bedrooms, the kitchen and dining room.

“Less than two feet from my son. It could have struck him,” said the mom who lives there.

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She asked Channel 2 Action News to conceal her identity in fear of retaliation for speaking up against the criminals.

She said she was making a snack for her 8-year-old son before bed when the drive-by happened.

“He’s on the phone with his uncle, laughing, telling jokes,” she said.

In surveillance video, you can see a dark car pull up outside. One person gets out the passenger side and another gets out from the back seat behind the driver.

They both shoot toward different sides of the home. You can see the fire glowing in the dark as bullets blew from the firearms.

The mother wants the shooters to know they sent the message to the wrong house.

“Mother, son, always outside, throwing ball, doing the yard together. Do your research properly,” she said to the shooters. “You would have been like, ‘No, wrong house.’”

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She said she’s a local nurse whose dedicated her career to caring for others.

“As a nurse and public servant, I have dedicated my career to caring for others, and it is deeply unsettling to now find my own child and I in such danger in our home,” said the mom.

She hopes sharing the video uncovers who did it so it does not happen to anyone else.

“My primary concern is the safety of my child and ensuring that those responsible are identified and held accountable,” she said.

Dekalb County Police Department said it is actively investigating the shooting. If you recognize the car in the video or know who did it, call Crime Stoppers. You could get a $5,000 reward if you help find those responsible.

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