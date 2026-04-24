Here are the Georgia players taken in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft

ATLANTA — The first of seven rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday night on Channel 2.

A handful of Georgia standouts have already been drafted and are heading to the NFL.

[NFL Draft 2026: Dates, times, draft order, how to watch on Channel 2]

So far, just one UGA Bulldog has come off the board.

Monroe Freeling was selected as the No. 19 overall pick during the first round by the Carolina Panthers.

Georgia Tech Guard Keylan Rutledge was also grabbed in the first round.

The Houston Texans drafted him as the No. 26 pick overall.

While he may not have played for a Georgia team in college, another Georgia native is heading to Texas.

Ohio State Safety Caleb Downs, a Gwinnett County native who attended Mill Creek High School, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys as the No. 11 overall pick.

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