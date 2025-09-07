Covington police looking for missing man who is legally blind

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington police are looking for a missing, endangered man.

Ricky Roberts was last seen by his family on Thursday, Sept. 4. He is legally blind, and his family said he does not normally leave the house by himself.

Police say he is between 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall and weighs between 145 and 155 lbs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was last seen wearing white shorts, a black tank top, a black bandana, and a black hat with golden accents.

If you have information about his location, please contact Lt. McCullough at 770-385-2129.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group